Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

POCEF opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Photon Control has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Get Photon Control alerts:

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.