Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
POCEF opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Photon Control has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.
About Photon Control
