Kevin L. Stuck Sells 1,982 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $123,974.10.

MATX stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after buying an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Matson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

