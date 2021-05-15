Gordon Mattingly Sells 23,000 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 846,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 101,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

