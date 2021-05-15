Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $143.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

