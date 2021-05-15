HC Wainwright Boosts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $65.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vericel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5,077,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,372 shares of company stock worth $5,955,973. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 120.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $15,892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 1,688.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $8,688,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

