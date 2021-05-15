Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.19.

WYNN opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

