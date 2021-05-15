Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Cabot worth $121,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

