Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of PTC worth $141,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2,053.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after buying an additional 566,872 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.