Vicus Capital Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Tesla by 86.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $682.56 and a 200 day moving average of $671.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

