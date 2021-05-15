Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $131,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $173.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.10. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

