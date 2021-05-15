Canaccord Genuity Cuts Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target to $30.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth about $4,005,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth about $5,087,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth about $14,533,000.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

