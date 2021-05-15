Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $310.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.96 and a 200-day moving average of $240.28. The company has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 247.6% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 14.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 153,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

