SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

