Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $496.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $490.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $281.17 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

