Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

