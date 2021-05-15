Bradley John Fedorchuk Sells 4,300 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Bradley John Fedorchuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.78 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$19.70 and a one year high of C$36.85. The company has a market cap of C$34.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.53.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.85.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

