SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 2.9%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.99. 120,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 301,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.