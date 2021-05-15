BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 180,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 371,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

