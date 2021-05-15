Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD) were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

About Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.