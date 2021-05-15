Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

Century Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

