GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.39

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 11387411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the first quarter worth approximately $132,132,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,534,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GSX Techedu by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,309,000 after buying an additional 2,373,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GSX Techedu by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,664,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,318,000 after buying an additional 2,102,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GSX Techedu by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,824,000 after buying an additional 1,101,958 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

