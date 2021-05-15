Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE PRI opened at $161.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.77. Primerica has a twelve month low of $99.46 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $25,080,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

