The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.60

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 5725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

