B. Riley Reiterates Sell Rating for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

B. Riley reissued their sell rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.72) EPS.

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.38.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after buying an additional 619,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 79,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.