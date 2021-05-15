Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.