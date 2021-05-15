Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

ALDX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $699.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

