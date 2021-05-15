$0.12 EPS Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Immersion has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.01 million, a PE ratio of -147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $678,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 941,289 shares of company stock valued at $11,611,753. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Immersion by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immersion by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.