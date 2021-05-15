Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

BBCP has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $456.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

