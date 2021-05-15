Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNCR. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $71,283. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

