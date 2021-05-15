SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWTX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.