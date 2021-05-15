Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of TRVN opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $248.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

