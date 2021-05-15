Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talis Biomedical Corporation engaged in developing and commercializing products for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company involved in developing the Talis One platform, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis Biomedical Corporation is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

TLIS has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,000.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

