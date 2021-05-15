WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,110 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

