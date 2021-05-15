Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

NYSE:HRC opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

