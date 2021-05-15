Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.