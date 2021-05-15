Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total value of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,728 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $326.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $331.85. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.64 and a 200-day moving average of $293.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

