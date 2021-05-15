Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 45.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6,073.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

GTLS stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $167.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

