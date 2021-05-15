Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 40.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.