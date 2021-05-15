Ellevest Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,281 Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,148,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after buying an additional 177,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $426.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

