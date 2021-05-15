Ellevest Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.