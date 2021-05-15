AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.02.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

