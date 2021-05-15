Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Position Lowered by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $36.99 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

