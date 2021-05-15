Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of PSLV opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

