Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 8,738 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Sasol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sasol by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.