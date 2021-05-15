14,318 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.60, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

