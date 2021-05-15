The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $43,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bilibili by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

