Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $399,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $896,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,821 shares of company stock worth $6,855,305 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

