Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 673 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

