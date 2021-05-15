Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $91.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.75.
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94.
In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
