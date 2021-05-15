Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $91.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.75.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

