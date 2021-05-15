Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Sells $201,152.00 in Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SWX opened at $69.86 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $44,613,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 297,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $18,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.